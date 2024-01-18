The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Gap Down to $308.48

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $308.48, but opened at $301.62. The Cigna Group shares last traded at $300.70, with a volume of 252,298 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.81.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CI

The Cigna Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.36.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.