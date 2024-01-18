The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Announces Earnings Results

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.8 %
GS opened at $377.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.61. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $389.47.
The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.
Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $481.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.04.
Read Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Goldman Sachs Group
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 construction stocks you need to know about
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- HSBC stock: Your safest bet to play China’s new stimulus?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 fast food stocks report Q4 earnings, heres what to expect
Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.