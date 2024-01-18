The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE GS opened at $377.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.61. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $389.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $421.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GS

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.