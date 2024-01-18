The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.86 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $377.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $361.42 and a 200-day moving average of $338.61. The company has a market capitalization of $123.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $389.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock worth $515,039. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $421.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

