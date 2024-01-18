The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX stock opened at $94.39 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $95.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.17 and a 200-day moving average of $89.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

