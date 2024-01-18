Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 110 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $278.63 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

