Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day moving average of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.05 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tri Pointe Homes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 36,396 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

