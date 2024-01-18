Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,412 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,652,964,000 after buying an additional 2,952,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,332,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.45. 5,402,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,363,690. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.70. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $170.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

