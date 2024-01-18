Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 54 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 0.9% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $280.07. The company had a trading volume of 465,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,870. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

