UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Stock analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AA. TheStreet lowered Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alcoa from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

NYSE:AA opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $57.61. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,197,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,709,000 after buying an additional 173,367 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Alcoa by 3,731.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 799,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,190,000 after purchasing an additional 778,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $285,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

