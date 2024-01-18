UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Investment analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.64% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMC

Commercial Metals Trading Up 1.1 %

Insider Activity

NYSE CMC opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.99.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Peter R. Matt acquired 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,934.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter R. Matt purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,934.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.