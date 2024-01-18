Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 86.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,207,000 after buying an additional 206,782 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Unilever by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Down 1.1 %

UL traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,237. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.58. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Unilever

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.