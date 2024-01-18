United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on United Fire Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average is $20.62. The company has a market capitalization of $521.11 million, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.31. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $32.54.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $273.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.10 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. On average, analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in United Fire Group by 72.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 185.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 34.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

