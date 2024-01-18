UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,438 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $134,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,674 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 31,357 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 48,420 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $24,413,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares in the company, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $524.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $536.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.38. The company has a market capitalization of $485.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

