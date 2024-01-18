UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,184 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total value of $36,370,321.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of UNH opened at $524.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $485.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $536.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.38.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.