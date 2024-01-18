Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Unum Group comprises about 2.0% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Beck Bode LLC owned about 0.08% of Unum Group worth $7,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $426,463,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after purchasing an additional 166,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,680,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,281,000 after purchasing an additional 140,523 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,928,000 after buying an additional 43,368 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.56.

Shares of NYSE UNM remained flat at $45.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 240,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,086. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $52.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.59%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

