Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $3.02 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.8% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,731,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $368.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $343.30 and its 200-day moving average is $317.90. The firm has a market cap of $946.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.14 and a 12-month high of $377.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total transaction of $212,242.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,662,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 783,670 shares of company stock worth $264,994,944. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.75.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

