Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Lifted by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.7% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000.

VNQ traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.08. 1,334,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,445,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.49.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

