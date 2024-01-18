Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Holdings Cut by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,051 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 109,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 61,569 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 506,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.31. 1,267,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,729,347. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.78. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.