Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 214,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $12,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 73,798 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $153,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.35. The stock had a trading volume of 454,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,761. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.78. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

