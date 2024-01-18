Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Stake Raised by Triad Financial Advisors Inc.

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of VOOG traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $274.00. 24,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,703. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $212.07 and a 12-month high of $274.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.33. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.
About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
