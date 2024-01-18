Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Stake Raised by Triad Financial Advisors Inc.

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VOOG traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $274.00. 24,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,703. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $212.07 and a 12-month high of $274.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.33. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.