Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s Largest Position

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 16.8% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $88,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $836,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.82. 1,169,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,727. The company has a market cap of $332.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $190.18 and a 12-month high of $238.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

