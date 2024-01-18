Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.5% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Wit LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,238. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $238.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.61 and its 200 day moving average is $222.68. The firm has a market cap of $331.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

