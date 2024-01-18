Vantage Financial Partners LLC Buys 3,845 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 40.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after buying an additional 818,829 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

BNDX stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $48.70. 1,307,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,175,483. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.43%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

