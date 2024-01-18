Vantage Financial Partners LLC Buys 4,196 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,658,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $72.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,421. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.32. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $76.07.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

