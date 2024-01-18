Vantage Financial Partners LLC Has $234,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BJUN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

BATS BJUN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,066 shares. The firm has a market cap of $130.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.96.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

