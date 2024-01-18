Vantage Financial Partners LLC Has $540,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,900,000 after acquiring an additional 40,640 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGK stock traded up $2.67 on Thursday, reaching $262.59. The company had a trading volume of 139,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,543. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $177.82 and a one year high of $263.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.94 and its 200 day moving average is $241.14.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

