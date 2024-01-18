Vantage Financial Partners LLC Sells 12,143 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,143 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $14,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXUS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.63. The company had a trading volume of 630,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,009. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.01. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.98.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

