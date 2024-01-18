Vantage Financial Partners LLC Sells 521 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 5.1% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 11.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Down 0.3 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.62.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.