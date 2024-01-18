Vantage Financial Partners LLC Takes $274,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 32,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SHYG remained flat at $42.15 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,122. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.37. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $42.55.
About iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.