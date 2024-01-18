Verus Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,985 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Target from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $138.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The firm has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.28.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

