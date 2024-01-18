Verus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $423,000 Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727,507 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,104 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,806 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $106.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $478.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $65.58 and a 52 week high of $108.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

