Verus Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 9,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 52,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $278.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.79.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

