VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Shares Sold by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,737 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF comprises about 1.6% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth $12,383,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 159,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $358,000.

CDC stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.72. 32,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,516. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.07 million, a PE ratio of -1,101.65 and a beta of 0.68. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $54.63 and a 1-year high of $65.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,879.32%.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

