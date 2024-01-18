Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Synergy Financial Group LTD

Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,333 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,854 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $181.65. The stock had a trading volume of 232,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,756. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $184.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.21. The company has a market capitalization of $73.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.36.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

