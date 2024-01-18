Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $182.39. 467,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,590. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $184.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.34 and its 200-day moving average is $166.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,816,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,333 shares of company stock worth $9,288,854 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

