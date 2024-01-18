Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 488 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.6 %

FAST stock opened at $63.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $65.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day moving average is $58.99.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

