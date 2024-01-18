Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for agilon health (AGL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of agilon health (NYSE: AGL) in the last few weeks:

1/8/2024 – agilon health was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

1/8/2024 – agilon health was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/8/2024 – agilon health was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/8/2024 – agilon health was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/5/2024 – agilon health was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

1/5/2024 – agilon health was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

12/11/2023 – agilon health was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2023 – agilon health is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2023 – agilon health was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

agilon health Stock Performance

Shares of AGL stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,564,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,757,714. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60. agilon health, inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Research analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at agilon health

Institutional Trading of agilon health

In other agilon health news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke purchased 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,206.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares in the company, valued at $358,265.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in agilon health by 241.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 41.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 83.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 73.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the third quarter worth $38,000.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

