West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $286,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after buying an additional 59,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 52,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,919,000 after buying an additional 22,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $338.29. The company had a trading volume of 69,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,446. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.55 and a 1 year high of $415.73. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $349.18 and a 200 day moving average of $368.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.80%.

WST has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens decreased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

