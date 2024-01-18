Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.6 %

WH opened at $79.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.23. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

