XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Sold by Top Ace Asset Management Ltd

Top Ace Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,250 shares during the quarter. XPeng comprises approximately 7.2% of Top Ace Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in XPeng were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XY Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 554.5% in the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 327,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 277,229 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,291,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of XPeng by 46.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,974,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 4,512.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 727,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,357,000 after acquiring an additional 711,718 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.40 price objective on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.68.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV remained flat at $10.10 during midday trading on Thursday. 4,778,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,708,889. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EV) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

