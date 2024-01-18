Zacks Research Weighs in on Markel Group Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Markel Group in a report released on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $23.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $22.57. The consensus estimate for Markel Group’s current full-year earnings is $80.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Markel Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $24.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $97.74 EPS.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MKL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Markel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,475.00.

MKL opened at $1,422.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,403.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1,439.31. Markel Group has a 1-year low of $1,186.56 and a 1-year high of $1,560.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,066,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 21 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, for a total transaction of $27,737.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

