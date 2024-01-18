Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,530 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,145 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 3.4% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $131,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,410,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,607,487,000 after purchasing an additional 115,131 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,143,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,659,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,513 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $368.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.90. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.14 and a 52-week high of $377.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,598.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 783,670 shares of company stock valued at $264,994,944. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

