13,664 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Purchased by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,664 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 343,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,938,000 after buying an additional 39,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,947,000 after buying an additional 47,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 654,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,187,000 after buying an additional 212,875 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $100,412.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $100,412.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $167,972.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,489.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,105. 17.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZG. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $58.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.25.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

