17,408 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,408 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after buying an additional 484,293 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $2,638,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $6,311,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,456,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $166,927,000 after buying an additional 447,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $84.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.98. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $87.87.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $472,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,969,814.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $472,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at $46,969,814.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,110 shares of company stock worth $20,860,062. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.