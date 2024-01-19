235,683 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Bought by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 235,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 44,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.59.

Insider Activity

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.0 %

Microchip Technology stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.439 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

