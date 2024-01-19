32,790 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,790 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 60.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.3 %

T traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $16.61. 16,679,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,103,582. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $118.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

