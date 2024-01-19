447 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Acquired by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 108,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,577,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 270,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,127,000 after buying an additional 68,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in American International Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,541. The stock has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

