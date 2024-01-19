5,400 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Bought by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $438,000. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the third quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 877,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,318,000 after acquiring an additional 22,881 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 29.3% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,342,000 after acquiring an additional 354,927 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 50.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 9,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 17.2% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLB traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.56. 8,337,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,327,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.51.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

