859 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Bought by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Newmont by 66.6% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after buying an additional 546,975,720 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Newmont by 62.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 3.5% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,586. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

Newmont Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NEM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,907,949. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.54.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

